KCR consoles Gadari's family members

Nalgonda: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday consoled MLA Gadari Kishore following the demise of his father at his residence in Nalgonda. MLA Gadari Kishore's father Maraiah had died recently after suffering cardiac arrest.

CM KCR took part in Maraiah's homage (tenth day) ceremony held in Nalgonda.

He paid floral tributes to the picture of Maraiah and later consoled the bereaved family members.

He was accompanied by Ministers Harish Rao and Jagadish Reddy, and people's representatives of erstwhile Nalgonda district.