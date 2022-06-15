KCR day-dreaming about national politics ;says Tarun Chug

Hyderabad: State BJP incharge Tarun Chug on Tuesday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was day-dreaming about national politics instead of focusing on the problems faced by the State. He said while some get dreams during their sleep, CM KCR was dreaming during day time.

Tarun Chug said the dreams of KCR to enter the national politics would not materialise. He asked the CM as to what his government did in his last eight year's rule. He asked KCR as to how he would go before the people without solving their problems? He said that KCR had cheated the people of Telangana by not fulfilling promises made to them. He made it clear that they were not scared of the TRS and the proposed BRS party of the CM.

The BJP leader mocked that KCR was getting ready to leave the State in the name of the BRS party. He asked KCR to discharge his responsibilities as the CM of the State before dreaming to become the Prime Minister of the country. He claimed that none of the political leaders like HD Devegauda, Akhilesh Kumar Yadav, Mamata Banarjee and Arvind Kejriwal extended their support to the proposal of KCR to become the PM.

Stating that KCR failed to implement his promises like jobs, double bedroom houses and Dalitha Bandhu scheme, he said they were ready to hold a discussion on the promises made by the CM to the people.