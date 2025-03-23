KCR declares his party will fight next Assembly polls solo

Hyderabad: Exuding confidence that the BRS will fight the next Assembly elections alone and come to power in the State.

The BRS leader also criticised former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for merging Telangana with Andhra and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for targeting him during the BRS rule.

Speaking at the party workers programme at his Erravalli farm house, KCR said that Telangnaa was reeling under deep crisis due to the failure of the Congress government. The youngest state of Telangana flourished during the 10 year BRS regime, he said that Modi had put a knife on his neck and created a lot trouble to him when he was the CM of the state. KCR also targeted Chandrababu Naidu for winning the AP elections by entering alliance with a bunch of political parties.

