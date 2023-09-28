KCR expresses deep shock over passing away of MS Swaminathan

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock at the demise of Father of India's Green Revolution, eminent Agricultural Scientist, Ramon Magsaysay Awardee and Padma Vibhushan MS Swaminathan.

The Chief Minister said Swaminathan brought revolutionary and qualitative changes with innovative methods in the India's traditional farming sector with a vision.India achieved self sufficiency in food grain production with the unstinted efforts put by Swaminathan. India achieved Green revolution through the experiments conducted by Swaminathan.

As a result , food grain production such as Wheat, Rice etc increased. Swaminathan was the first Scientist who worked for entire life with a vision to achieve food security and meet the demands in the country. Interaction with Swaminathan at Secretariat during his visit to Telangana state are memorable forever. Many of the suggestions made by Swaminathan during discussion are invaluable.

The CM recalled that the Magsaysay awardee appreciated the state government's programmes for the development of the irrigation sector with free electricity and lifts schemes.

The CM said it is difficult to fill the void left by Swaminathan. The country's farming sector and the farmers lost a guiding force. KCR conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.