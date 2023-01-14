KCR extends BRS invite to Gamang

Hyderabad: The Khammam meeting of BRS scheduled to be held on January 18 will witness the participation of not only the Left-wing parties, including Kerala Chief Minister P Vijayan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann but also senior leaders like Giridhar Gamang from Odisha.

Gamang had shot to fame when his vote played a crucial role in the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee government in 1998 met Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday.

He was accompanied by his son Shishir. They are said to have discussed the political situation in the country with special reference to Odisha. Issues pertaining to the tribal problems, growth rate of Odisha, the percentage of Telugu people settled in the state and whether there was political space for a new party in the state was said to have been discussed. Sources said that KCR had invited Giridhar to join BRS. KCR is of the opinion that Giridhar can influence the tribal population in Odisha which is around 20 per cent. He is also said to have discussed the steps that need to be taken to transform the lives of the tribals so that it can be incorporated in the agenda for the Odisha unit of BRS.