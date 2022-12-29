KCR eyeing to loot India in name of BRS, charges Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC President A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has looted the entire Telangana State and is now eyeing to plunder India in the name of BRS.

The State Congress party celebrated its 138th foundation day at Gandhi Bhavan here. On the occasion, Revanth addressed the party members after hoisting the party flag. He said that dire situations prevailed in the country as well as the State.

The Congress leader stated that KCR, who was in Delhi for three days for the works of his party office, did not even try to question the Union government about the projects that should be allocated to Telangana as per the AP Bifurcation Act, said Revanth adding that KCR only focused on amassing properties, and was creating a platform in Delhi to loot the country.

Appealing to the party cadre to participate in the Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra which will commence from January 26, Revanth lashed out at BJP for dethroning the non-BJP ruled states without caring about the country's security, while Rahul Gandhi started the padayatra to save the country from the impending threat.

The Modi government was conspiring to halt Rahul Gandhi's Jodo Yatra in the name of Covid restrictions. Revanth said the Congress party has been working for the benefit of the country rather than the benefit of individuals since the freedom movement. He recalled that many Congress leaders had sacrificed their lives for the country and reminded that the Congress party has been formed for the Independence of the country.

Even after Mahatma's death, Congress was continuing its spirit. He also remembered former Prime minister Indira Gandhi, who brought about radical changes in the administration and fought against foreign powers to protect the integrity of the country.