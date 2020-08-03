KCR, family celebrate Rakhi festival

Hyderabad: Rakhi festival was celebrated with fervour at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's official residence Pragati Bhavan on Monday. Rakhis were tied to KCR and his son and State Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao by their sisters.

Five of the CM's sisters tied rakhis on KCR's hand and the latter sought blessings from his elder siblings. He along with wife Shoba Rao offered gifts to sisters.

Telangana Jagruthi leader K Kavitha tied Rakhi to KTR. They exchanged wishes and greetings on the festival eve. Kavitha also tied Rakhi to TRS MP J Santosh Kumar who was present in the Bhavan.

Some of women Ministers and leaders, MLAs who have tied Rakhis to KTR include Sathyavathi Rathod, MP M Kavitha, Gandra Jyothi and Gundu Sudharani and

others.