KCR flays Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the disqualification of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi form the Lok Sabha membership, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called for unity of all democratic forces and fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dictatorial" government.

In a statement KCR said "today is black day in the history of Indian democracy. Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament is the height of Narendra Modi's arrogance and dictatorial attitude".

He said it was reprehensible that the Modi government was not only abusing constitutional institutions, but also using the highest democratic platform, Parliament, for its nefarious activities.

"It is adverse time for democracy and the constitutional values", KCR said. "The Modi's regime overshadowed the emergency. Harassment of Opposition leaders has become a routine. Modi on his own is collapsing by disqualifying Opposition leaders to protect criminals and cheaters. This is not the time for conflicts between parties". He called upon all democratic forces to condemn the misdeeds of the BJP government and safeguard democracy and constitutional values in the country. everyone must resist the BJP's evil policies, he added.