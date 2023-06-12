KCR for Gadwal today

Hyderabad: What sops would Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao shower on Jogulamba Gadwal district during his tour of the district on Monday? The expectations of the people are high following the sops which KCR had been announcing during his visits to inaugurate integrated district collectorates in various districts.



With the state has gone into election mode, the demands and aspirations of both the public representatives and the people are high.

The reason for this was his announcements like an enhanced pension of Rs 4,116 to the differently abled persons, a bonus of Rs 700 crore to the Singareni workers and mining permissions to the government owned organisations, launch of financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the artisans of Backward Classes, another phase of the sheep distribution programme, food processing industries in every mandal in the districts, irrigation projects, etc.

While sanctioning what the local leaders have been demanding, KCR was utilising the public meetings to target his political opponents, particularly the Congress. This is being seen as a change from his earlier high rhetoric against the Modi government. KCR now sees the Congress as the main rival in the state and hence he has turned his criticism towards the grand old party, leaders claim.

He has been focusing on the welfare schemes of the BRS government launched during the last nine years and the benefits of Dharani portal. He has been claiming that removal of Dharani would result in bringing back the system of middlemen which was rampant during the Congress rule.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, who is supervising the arrangements for the inauguration of the integrated collectorate office, called upon party leaders to make CM’s visit a grand success. The district police officers inspected the route map, helipad and public meeting venue.