KCR fulfilled dreams of Khammam people: Puvvada

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday informed that the state government has released Rs 3.75 core rupees for the development of the 589 panchyats for the year of 2022-23.

The funds are being used for Haritha Haram, establishing nurseries, setting up streetlights, sanitation and other works.

Puvvada was chief guest at the Independence Day celebrations in the city on Monday.

After hoisting the national flag, he took guard of honour by the police. Speaking on occasion, he appreciated the district officers who have been striving for the development of the Khammam district in all aspects. He said the Khammam Municipal Corporation ( KM) secured second place on development works after the Hyderabad GHMC.

He also explained the development works done under the KMC last year. He said that the government spent around Rs1,000 crore for development khammam and providing providing drinking water, power, education , health, and transporting in all colonies in the town, he said.

Puvvada said he was happy to say it was the dream project of the Khammam district people established a government medical college in the town, was only the fulfilled under the regime CM KCR. The government allotted a fund of Rs166 crore for the construction of new building works for the college already and allotted 100 seats also.

He also explained the prestigious scheme of Dalit Bandhu. He said the dreams of Dr Ambedkar was fulfilled by the KCR implementing the scheme.Now, the Dalits are becoming stronger financially due to the scheme.

Later he also distributed merit certificates to the best employees and also felicitated Padma Sri awardee Vanajeevi Ramaiah and his wife.

District Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, Additional Collector Madhusudhan Rao, Snehalatha Mogili, Z P Chairman L Kamal Raj, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, ZP CEO V Appa Rao. Mayor P Neeraja and other leaders participated in the event.

Cultural programmes presented by students was the big attraction of the event.

Meanwhile, Government Whip and MLA Rega Kanatha Rao participated in the Independence Day celebrations in Kothaguem district on Monday. District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, SP G Vineeth and other officers also participated in the event.