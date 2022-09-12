KCR goes all guns blazing at Centre in Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday vehemently opposed Central government's direction to install smart metres to agricultural pump sets. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, he alleged that the Modi government wants to loot farmers in the name of electricity reforms.

The CM stated that BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao is misleading the House on reforms introduced by the Centre in power sector. "I have received several notices from the BJP-led NDA government directing to sell the TSRTC. Centre offered Rs 1,000 crore as an incentive if Telangana government sells away TSRTC," he mentioned and said the BJP wants to hand over power and farm sectors to a handful of industrialists belong to north India.



KCR said that the Modi government did injustice to Telangana in several aspects related to the AP Reorganisation Act. "Lower Sileru hydel power plant and seven mandals of erstwhile Khammam district were handed over to Andhra Pradesh with an ordinance," he faulted.

