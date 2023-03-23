KCR goes into legal huddle

Hyderabad: As BRS MLC K Kavitha's petition is to come up before the Supreme Court regarding the ongoing questioning by the Enforcement Directorate which the MLC alleges was nothing but political harassment, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a marathon meeting with legal experts on Wednesday. KCR held a marathon meeting with legal experts and discussed the way the ED had questioned his daughter Kavitha during the three days when she was quizzed in the national capital on the Delhi liquorgate.



Later, Kavitha, KTR, Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar joined the meeting. Kavitha explained how she was questioned and what information the Enforcement Directorate had sought from her. Sources said that legal experts took note of Kavitha's points and prepared a note which would be used during their arguments in the Supreme Court on Friday.



They also discussed the possible strategies the ED may adopt depending upon the outcome of the hearing in the Supreme Court on Friday. KCR discussed the legal remedies available to Kavitha in case the ED arrests her. The Chief Minister told the legal team to clearly establish before the Supreme Court about the "high drama" being enacted by the probe agency.

The letter written by Kavitha to the ED on phone damages will also be submitted to the court.

The possibility of seeking postponement of the case to another date was also discussed. This would have two advantages - one it will delay possible arrest of Kavitha and will give more time for the legal team to prepare a strong counter to the ED.

KCR asked the advocates to put up arguments in such a way that the SC decides to direct the ED should not move forward in the case since it had not gathered evidence to establish Kavitha's role in the liquor scam, sources said.