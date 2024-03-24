KCR govt used cops to tap Oppn’s phones to counter them politically

Hyderabad: The sensational phone tapping case was taking many turns and twists. Police have taken top offiical- Bhupalpally Additional SP Bhujanga Rao into custody for questioning in the phone tapping case. The SIB (Special Intelligence Bureau) official Praneeth Rao was already arrested and some startling revelations were made by the SIB official in the interrogation.

Reports said that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s regime specially appointed Praneeth Rao fortappingtapping the phones of big political leaders of the opposition parties and also bought some advanced software from Israel for phone tapping.

The SIB official used to update the top BRS leadership about the outcome of the phone tapping everyday to counter the opposition party leaders politically. Another police official Tirupati Rao also joined the two alleged accused officials in the phone tapping case.

Former Intelligence IG Prabhakar Rao was also under scanner by the police in the phone tapping case. Reports said that Rao fled America after the case was registered and the investigating teams were gathering evidence whether the intelligence official was also involved. The damaged hard disks which were recovered from Praneeth Rao were under forensic study.

Once the information is retrieved from the disk, the probe will be conducted fast and some more officials would be taken into custody for questioning.

The searches are being conducted based on the information provided by Praneeth Rao who was arrested for allegedly illegally tapping phones of politicians, bureaucrats, police officials and businessmen. The SIB official also allegedly deleted important data from hard disks in the SIB office and damaged several hard disks in December last year soon after the BRS was defeated in the Assembly elections.