KCR hints at salary delay to government staff

Hyderabad: In the wake of declining State revenues all time low under the impact of lockdown enforced to check the spread of coronavirus in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has hinted at the delay in release of salaries of all government employees and also cut in their perks.

Addressing the press here, the Chief Minister said that the state is passing through a difficult situation. Government employees are also part of the State and the State economy is not in a position to pay salaries like earlier.

The revision of pay scales is also under consideration as a measure to protect the State from impending financial crisis.

He also said that the MLAs are unlikely to get the salary in the coming months. Revenues generated by the State as well tax collections from GST was badly affected after the deadly virus menace enveloped the country.

The CM also said that if required the State government will seek additional funds including Rs 10,000 crore OD (Over Draft) facility to overcome the incoming financial crisis.

The government is supplying free foodgrains to poor and the Centre's contribution is also there. Stating that the government has made elaborate arrangements to buy all agriculture produce from the farmers in the difficult times, the CM said that Rs 3,0000 crore was made available to purchase the produce from the farmers.

The farming community was asked to maintain restraint as the government will buy the produce at their doorsteps and every farmer will be given coupons. Required technicians will also be deployed to install harvesting cutters with the tractors before the farmers start cutting the produce.

He requested the village heads to help the visiting officials and procure foodgrain without any obstacles from the locals who recently blocked from entering outsiders in the villages as part of preventing spread of the virus.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to set up shelters for the migrant workers in the districts and provide food and medical facilities to them. He wanted not a single starvation death should be reported in Telangana in the crisis time.