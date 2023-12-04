Live
- File medical report on Arun Pillai's bail plea by Dec 8: Delhi court to ED in excise policy case
- PM enjoys Navy Day-2023 fest in Sindhudurg – first time in a remote location
- Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Sanjay Singh’s judicial custody by 7 days
- SC seeks Union Environment Ministry's view on imposing cap on mining in Odisha
- Gang impersonating as police officers to rob spas, call girls busted in Delhi
- Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stand on AI and deepfakes regulation
- A burning car collided with a BMTC bus: Driver saves the passengers
- Meta faces $598 mn lawsuit from Spanish media association: Report
- JD-U MP congratulates PM Modi, BJP for winning election in three states
- BJP fully prepared to take on Lalu-Nitish: Samrat Choudhary
Just In
KCR holds meeting with BRS MLAs at his farm house
Highlights
BRS Supremo held a meeting with the newly elected party MLAs at Erravalli farm house today.
BRS Supremo held a meeting with the newly elected party MLAs at Erravalli farm house today.
The BRS Chief analysed the party's performance in the just concluded assembly election and the reasons behind the debacle.
KCR also shared his political views with party senior leaders on the victory of Congress in the elections.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS