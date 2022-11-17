KCR initiates steps to strengthen healthcare

Hyderabad: After the inauguration of 8 medical colleges on a single day in the state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has taken a slew of important decisions to strengthen the medical and health sector.

At a high-level meeting at Pragati Bhavan on Thursday, KCR instructed the officials to speed up the construction of super specialty hospitals and ensure that they were on par with best of the hospitals. He said that one floor should be allocated for ENT and Dental Ophthalmology departments in the super specialty dispensaries being constructed in Warangal and Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister inspected the models of the dispensaries. He said that all dispensaries should have facilities like elevated floors. He asked the R&B department to prepare models based on his suggestions.

The new dispensaries will be built in accordance with the requirements of people and doctors. He reiterated that the super speciality hospital coming up in Warangal should pose a challenge to the corporate hospitals both in looks and service.

The CM also announced that the Kanti Velugu programme, which was held successfully across the state earlier, would be held again. He asked the officials to see that spectacles, equipment and other necessary arrangements were in place so that the programme can begin from January 18.