KCR is a man of words not of actions, says Vijayashanti

Hyderabad: The State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is reported to have been facing flak from the women leaders of the opposition parties. The BJP leader Vijayashanti on Tuesday trained guns at KCR over Aasara pensions. She alleged that the KCR government totally failed in providing Aasara pensions for the old and poor people in the State. She also alleged that KCR is very good at making promises but not at fulfilling them. She reminded that the KCR government has promised to provide Aasara pension to the beneficiaries from April 1 and the 57-year-olds will also be included in it. She said that though the deadline is nearing, nothing seems to have been completed by the government.

She said that around 11 lakh people are eagerly waiting for the pension promised by the government. She also said steps have not been taken by the government to look into new applications and in the past three years more than 2,21,000 people have died and the government has canceled the pension applications terming them as not eligible. She recalled that in the previous year's budget Rs 9,000 crores was spent on the pension purpose out of the Rs 11,728 crore budget. She said that budget for the pension was hiked this time around. She explained that applications of 65 or above are 2.82 lakhs and 57-65 years old beneficiaries applications are 7,98,000 as per the government records. She questioned the government over the sufficiency of the budget for the 7.5 lakhs applications from the beneficiaries without hiking the budget this year. She said that people throw out the KCR government very soon.

Recently the BJP leader targeted the KCR government over hike-in power charges, BJP leader Vijayashanti demanded to take back the decision as it would be a burden on the people. It is to mention here that BJP in the State has called for protests against the government for hiking power charges. She criticised the government for hiking the RTC charges and power charges. She alleged that the KCR government is looting the poor and middle-class people by hiking prices in the State. She said that the State government is working to put a heavy burden on the common people. The BJP leader assured that she will continue to fight with the government on behalf of the people.



Vijayashanti informed that the DISCOM has a debt of Rs 17,000 crores and Rs 12,598 crores is from government organisations. She also informed that in the remaining Rs 4,603 debts, Old City people in Hyderabad are more who had escaped from paying the bills. She said that the KCR government has no guts to ask for electricity debts payment from the Old City people and hence has put a full burden on the common people.



Vijayashanti slammed the government for forcing the people to pay Rs 6,000 crores debts done by the DISCOM. She reminded that the government itself needs to Rs 48,000 crore debts to the DISCOM. She demanded the government to first clear it's due to the DISCOM and also collect the same from the Old City people. She warned that the BJP will continue its fight against the government until it reverts its decision on power charges.



Similarly, On Monday, the BJP state vice-president DK Aruna criticised KCR for not inviting the other party leaders and had alleged that Yadadri is not KCR's own property.



DK Aruna responded on the inauguration of the temple and said KCR had hurt the sentiments of people by renaming Yadagirigutta to Yadadri. She said that KCR had invited only the ministers as if he had constructed the temple on his own land. She criticised KCR for not inviting Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan for the inauguration ceremony. She said that if a CM can't respect a woman then he has no moral right to continue his post. She demanded that Yadadri temple should be changed to the old name Yadagirigutta temple. She also said that the construction of the temple took place with donations from the people and added that KCR to remember that he has not spent a penny towards the construction of the temple.

