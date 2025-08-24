'KCR law' big hurdle for BC quota: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the law enacted by the previous KCR government was a big hurdle for 42 per cent reservation proposed by the Congress government for backward classes (BCs).

Speaking at the meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Telangana Congress, the Chief Minister said that the previous government enacted a law to restrict total reservations in the state to 50 per cent.

“If we implement the law, BCs will not even get one per cent reservation in local bodies and others. We passed bills in Assembly to remove the obstacle created by KCR. We even brought in an ordinance. But they did not receive approval from Governor and President so far,” he said. He further said Congress was hell-bent on helping BCs at any cost. “Rahul Gandhi made promise on BC reservation. The promise will be implemented without fail,” he said. He further said: “We have appointed two lawyers to present our state's arguments in the Supreme Court on the issue of the President's approval of the bills within 90 days. With that, the issue of our BC bill pending with the President will come up. If we go to the Supreme Court separately, it will take a long time for the case to be listed”.