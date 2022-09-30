KCR likely to announce national party name on Dussehra

Hyderabad: The suspense continues over TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Announcing the name of his new national political party. It is reported that is likely to name his new national party on Dussehra. KCR is going to conduct TRSLP and party meeting on the day and with the consent of people's representatives, KCR has decided to announce national party and its name at about 1.19 pm.

It should be reminded here that KCR had already announced that he is entering into national politics to dethrone BJP government at the Centre. He said that he will rule the Centre with the like-minded parties and will give free current to all the farmers across the State if they come into power.

In this backdrop, KCR met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav, Karnataka former CM Kumaraswamy, former PM Deve Gouda several times and held discussions over national politics. He recently met Gujarat former CM Sankar Singh Waghela on September 16 and talked about national party formation.

On the other hand, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav recently met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, which led to rumours that they are planning to form anti-BJP group along with the Congress. This may have an impact on KCR's plans to form national-level alliance with non-BJP and Congress parties. It was said among political circles that even KCR will withdraw his national party idea. But KCR gearing up to announce his national party on the festival day once again led to discussions in the national politics.