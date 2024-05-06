KCR most dangerous person: Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: “KCR is the most dangerous person and betrayed the people who believed in him. Once he is trying to create faith among the people by playing dramas to grab their votes,” alleged the BJP Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar participating in the electioneering here at Ambedkar stadium in Karimnagar district on Sunday.

Interacting with the walkers and people, Bandi alleged that KCR deceived all sections of people including students, unemployed, farmers, women, teachers, and employees. “He killed democracy in the state and harassed the leaders who questioned the mistakes of the BRS party. By using Telangana state as an ATM card, he looted lakhs of crores rupees of public money,” said Bandi.

“KCR promised to give Rs 10,000 compensation to the farmers when they faced loss due to heavy rains and later deceived them and did not even respond when the farmers died on the heaps of their food grains,” he said.