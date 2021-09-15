KCR neglected welfare of people: Bandi Sanjay

Medak: The BJP State President who is drawing good crowds and response from the people during his walkathon, 'Praja Sangrama Yatra said that he does not give any credence to the comments of TRS working president that centre was diverting state contribution to the tax pool to Uttar Pradesh. He demanded chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to resign and seek fresh elections. In an exclusive interview to The Hans India, he said, TRS government had failed to deliver the promises it made in its election manifesto and hoodwinked the public. Corruption and family rule have hindered development of Telangana. He said people in the State have started understanding the TRS' misrule. BJP will not be a silent spectator to the murky politics of TRS. The party will expose the misdeeds of Chief Minister who cheated unemployed youth, BCs, Tribals, Dalits, minorities and farmers.

Sanjay said the yatra had already created a massive momentum in favour of BJP in the State. People have understood the fact that BJP is the only powerful opponent to face the TRS in Telangana. The recent Dubbak by-election and GHMC election results have proved the point beyond doubt. The way TRS was mobilizing all its leaders and resources and announcing new schemes shows how rattled it is in Huzurabad, he said.

Replying to a question, he said the Chief Minister had never focused so much attention on any by elections. He has seen the writing on the wall and hence is now looking to buy voters with money power of money and was misusing government mechanisms. But the voters in the constituency are in favour of BJP and its nominee Eatala Rajender. Our party will win the seat with a huge majority, he said.

When asked about the BJPs stand on the governments proposal to ask farmers to stop paddy cultivation during next agricultural season, Sanjay said KCR is known for changing his stand on agriculture issues often and cheating farmers with double talk. Sometime back he asked farmers to stop cotton cultivation and he is doing the same with paddy cultivation now.

The CM promised to buy every single grain produced in Telangana. Now he is trying to cover up his own inefficiency by blaming the Centre on the pretext that the Centre has restricted the paddy procurement to 60 lakh tons only. It is the TRS government which signed agreement with centre for procurement of 60 lakh tons. They never asked centre to buy entire produce.

When asked why he demanded the Chief Minister to apologize for not fulfilling election promises, Sanjay said Chandrasekhar Rao neglected welfare of people and was deceiving them in the name of implementation of new schemes just for the sake of elections. Although 30 lakh unemployed youth are desperately waiting for jobs, the State government has not issued notification for filling vacancies and even failed to pay unemployment dole which the CM had promised.

Similarly, it failed to implement the promise of two bed room houses. It could not construct more than 12,000 houses though the Centre sanctioned nearly three lakh houses to the State. The BJP is ready to get more houses sanctioned from the Centre. The BJP, he said does not discriminate against any State in implementing welfare or development schemes. But the TRS government always failed to utilize the help from centre, he added.