KCR on 1-day visit to Tamil Nadu today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to visit Tamil Nadu on a one-day visit on Monday.

Sources said that the CM may call on Telangana former Governor ESL Narasimhan and spend some time with the family members.

It is learnt that Narasimhan fell sick recently and has been recovering. KCR is also planning to visit famous Ranganatha Temple in Chennai during his visit.