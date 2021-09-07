KCR pitches for justice in water-sharing before Union Jal Shakti Minister

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday pitched for justice to the State in the water-sharing disputes that intensified recently between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The CM brought to the notice of Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendrasingh Shekhawat the water disputes. He requested him to drop 11 projects, including the use of additional one tmcft from Kaleswaram, which were mentioned as unapproved in the Godavari basin in the Gazette notification.

The CM explained the importance of water-sharing in 50:50 ratio between the two States, as Telangana is entitled to get more water from river Krishna after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Accompanied by top irrigation officials. KCR met the Union minister and apprised him of water issues. He clarified that the additional one tmcft of the Kaleswaram project was not an additional and not a new project. It was only taken up with government funds to utilise 240 tmcft allocation made to the project by the Central Water Commission (CEC) within a short time. It does not require any approval of the Union government, the CM said.

According to him, Telangana was utilising within 9,687 tmcft share of water for construction of projects. "Of the total allocations, projects for 758 tmcft were already cleared by the Central Water Commission. The Hydrology Directorate had cleared another 148.82 tmcft. The balance allocation of 60.26 tmcft has been kept as reserve for future projects, evaporation loss."

The CM told the Union minister that Kanthanapally, which is non-existent, should also be dropped from the list of unapproved projects. He informed Shekhwat that water allocation for the Sitarama project, Muktheshwar Lift Scheme, Ramappa – Pakala Link, Chodtupally Hanumantha Reddy Lift Scheme were already approved by the CWC. The DPRs of these projects may be expeditiously approved, he said. A total of 155 tmcft allocations were also obtained from the CWC for Ichampally, Indira Sagar, Rajiv Sagar and Devadula Lift Irrigation schemes. All the relevant cleareances for the projects were also obtained.