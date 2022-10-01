KCR proposes developing ‘Narasimha Abhayaranyam’ 

Hyderabad: Yadadri is likely to undergo complete facelift as the state government now proposes to develop 'Narasimha Abhayaranyam' (sanctuary) in 100 acres in the Yadadri Tourism Development Authority (YTDA). It is also proposed that flowers and leaves required for the Lord's daily worship, Kalyanam and Archana will be grown in the protected forest. It will also have a helipad. These decisions were announced on Friday after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the development of Yadadri with the ministers and officials during his visit to the temple along with his family members ahead of launching his national party.

The CM directed the officials to take necessary measures to ensure that the temple town reflects spirituality while nature blooms around the temple. He directed Special Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to release Rs 43 crore for the purpose immediately.

He said the Revenue department will hand over 2,157 acres of land to the YTDA and the YTDA officials will manage the lands. The lands would be used for temple needs, fire station, health needs, transportation, parking and ancillary services related to the development of Yadadri.

The Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over the poor drainage system in the temple town.

He instructed the officials to develop a perfect drainage system to ensure that there was no water stagnation in the middle of the Ring Road and the temple.

KCR enquired about the damage caused due to heavy rains and water stagnation around the temple during the recent heavy rains.

He suggested building 250 magnificent cottages in 250 acres, and they will be divided into four parts. He also emphasised the need for proper auditing system and transparent accounting system of the temple income.

Earlier, KCR along with his family members, including wife Shobha Rao and grandson Himanshu, offered special puja at the temple. Himanshu presented a cheque for Rs 52.48 lakh for 1 kg 16 tolas of gold to temple authorities in the presence of Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy. The money is meant to be utilised for gold coating of the Gopuram of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple.