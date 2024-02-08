KCR raking up issue of Krishna waters for election gains: Cong

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Wednesday alleged that the former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was raking up the issue of Krishna waters to score political gains and influence the outcome of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao along with CWC member Challa Vamsichand Reddy, MLAs V Shankar and Anirudh Reddy claimed that fearing the political survival, KCR was creating the fuss over the issue. “During the Assembly elections, people completely rejected the BRS. Even in Parliamentary elections, the party will not even win a single seat. Following these elections, the entire BRS will become vacant as scores of partymen will be joining Congress. To save his face in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, KCR has come up with a new kind of drama,” felt Jupally.

The Minister held that during its 10-year rule, the BRS leadership has done injustice to the composite districts of Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, and Khammam by giving away the rightful share of the waters of the State.