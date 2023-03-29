KCR remembers people only during the elections

Miryalguda ( Nalgonda): BJP MLA Eatala Rajender stated that KCR remembers people when the election comes and forgets them when the elections are over.

Speaking to the media in Miryalguda, he said that KCR cheated Golla Kurma community in the name of sheep distribution and added that he failed to give aid in the name Dalit Bandhu to promised communities.

Best testimony is what he did to the people of Munugode whom he offered Dawats in before the by-election, he said. He questioned state government over the status of promises made during Munugodu by-poll.

Even though, Rs 17,660 crore was allocated to the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the last budget, not spend a single rupee was spent, he alleged. The same amount was put again to cheat the respective community once again, he added.

Half of the Rs 4,000 crore spent on sheep distribution for Kurumala has become boon to brokers, he stated.

Terming the Atmiya Sammelamans organised by the BRS as a fraud, he said the caste-wise and the village-wise conferences are being conducted by money earned in wrong ways in order to divert the attention of people.