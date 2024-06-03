KCR reminisces Telangana Movement

Hyderabad: Indirectly alluding to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS party chief K Chandrashekar Rao remarked on Sunday that certain individuals, whom he referred to as “short persons,” were discussing the downfall of BRS. He emphasised that the party’s defeat in the Assembly elections was merely a temporary setback, expressing confidence that it would regain power in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing the State Formation Day celebrations at Telangana Bhavan, he recalled the days of the Telangana movement. Rao said the incidents brought tears. He explained how Telangana and its people were put to shame. ‘Even the word Telangana was banned in the Legislative Assembly, and the Congress rulers showed no mercy even after 11 MPs got elected, showing the desire of the people of the region’. He also recalled the role played by ideologue Professor Jayashankar, who worked for Telangana when no one dared to talk. ‘Jayashankar had told him to stand till the end for Telangana. The Congress and TDP leaders worked for their own selfish interests, and none responded for Telangana’.

KCR said no one can destroy the BRS. ‘How did the Congress come to power from a doomed position? It is a temporary setback; the party will come to power next time. At times people fool with false promises; this was the reason the party had to lose the Assembly election by a margin of 1.8 per cent votes,” said Rao.

He attacked the government for ‘erratic actions’ taken by it. “I don’t understand the inefficiency of the government. A CM-level person is talking about Harish Rao’s role in power cuts. Is Harish the CM of this State? or Revanth Reddy?’ KCR asked.

The BRS chief asked the party leaders not to get carried away with the Lok Sabha election results. He said, “We will see how the results of Parliament will come. Don’t get carried away with the results. In the future, the responsibility of governance will again fall on our shoulders.”

He congratulated Naveen Kumar, who won as MLC under the local body quota from Mahbubnagar.