KCR rule pushed Telangana into debt trap: TPCC chief

Hyderabad/Yadadri: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President B Mahesh Kumar Goud launched a sharp attack on former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Raoalleging that the state was pushed into a severe debt crisis due to “reckless borrowing” during the decade-long BRS rule.

Addressing a gathering at the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) executive members at Yadadri-Bhongir district headquarters on Sunday, Mahesh Kumar Goud claimed that large-scale financial irregularities and “massive looting worth lakhs of crores” took place under the previous regime.

He further alleged that employment opportunities during the BRS government were largely limited to the former Chief Minister’s family, while asserting that the Congress government has taken a different approach since assuming office. “After coming to power, the Congress has already provided over 65,000 jobs,” he said.

The event, presided over by DCC President and MLA Beerla Ilaiah, saw the TPCC chief inaugurate proceedings by lighting the traditional lamp and administering the oath of office to newly inducted committee members. He urged party leaders and workers to work with dedication to strengthen the Congress at the grassroots level and actively address public issues.

Several leaders, including MLAs Kumbham Anil Kumar and Mandula Samuel, MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and other public representatives and party functionaries, attended the programme in large numbers.

Outlining his political outreach plans, Mahesh Kumar Goud announced that his district tours would begin with Bhongir, followed by a visit to Medak later this week. Emphasising the ideological foundation of the Congress, he described it as a party that transcends caste and religion and stands for equality. Referring to leaders from Mahatma Gandhi to Mallikarjun Kharge, he said generations of leaders have worked selflessly for the party. In a political broadside against the BJP, he questioned its role in India’s independence movement and accused it of attempting to claim the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He also criticised remarks made against the Gandhi family, calling them unfortunate.

Mahesh Kumar Goud credited Sonia Gandhi for granting Telangana statehood, stating that the decision was influenced by the sacrifices of the youth. He reiterated that despite financial constraints inherited from the previous government, the Congress administration under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is committed to fulfilling its promises.

He called on party workers to take government welfare and development schemes to every household, emphasising that those who work sincerely for the party will be duly recognised. “Whether in power or not, the Congress party remains eternal,” he asserted.

The TPCC chief also highlighted the introduction of an insurance scheme by the current government, describing it as a historic initiative with national significance.