KCR rules out snap election; polls to be held as scheduled

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ruled out the possibility of early elections.

He told the joint meeting of the Parliamentary, Legislature, State and extended committee on Friday that elections would be held as scheduled in December. He called upon the party rank and file to prepare for the polls.

KCR told the leaders that they should be among the people till December. He said he was not happy with the performance of about 15 per cent of the MLAs. He said if their performance graph does not improve, he may have to drop them. He recalled that last time he had no option but to change six MLAs as they failed to improve their performance.

BRS chief has asked the leaders to hold Athmeeya Sammelanam in the constituencies.

The MLAs should take responsibility and organise meetings taking ten villages as a unit and MPs, MLCs, chairmen of various corporations, DCCB, DCMS should be involved in it. He asked them to complete these meetings in next two months' time. He also asked them to participate in implementation of all welfare schemes. Stating that he had information about the irregularities in Dalit Bandhu in some segments, the BRs chief asked the MLAs not to indulge in corruption and select beneficiaries and handover to the collectors.

He said, the MLAs should ensure Podu lands are distributed to the eligible without controversies.

The BRS chief said that the party had good chances in Maharashtra. "After the public meeting in Nanded, the Maharashtra government announced some sops to farmers. We have got a good response there and if we strive we can win many seats in the local body elections, the CM said.