KCR saab ko gussa Kyoon aata hai…?

Hyderabad: The frequent whistling by the party activists has irked the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, who on regular occasions reprimanded them and on Tuesday he asked them whether he should leave without speaking in the public meeting.

The BRS chief addressed three public meetings as part of the ‘Praja Ashirwad Sabha’ in the run up to the elections. The common thing at the beginning of every meeting is the excessive whistling by the party activists. When the BRS chief starts the meeting, one or the other party worker blows a whistle. An irate party chief reprimanded the worker, asking him whether he was from BRS or from the other party. “Is he from our side or from another party? Why are you disturbing the meeting? I am saying something, and you are doing something else. How can I convey my message to people? Shut up, somebody go and control him,” the BRS leader says at every meeting, and this makes security personnel move around and pacify the over-enthusiastic workers. In the meantime, the helpless candidate is seen requesting the worker to calm down.

In a meeting at Palakurthi, the BRS chief was furious that he warned the workers that he would leave without addressing them if they continued to blow the whistle. While all this was happening, the leaders were sitting on the dais laughing at the outburst.

The BRS chief suggested the party workers not to disturb the meeting and to whistle and jump after the meeting ends.

The Congress leaders targeted the BRS chief on social media, stating that the ruling party leaders were under frustration and losing patience with the people.