KCR should lead nation: BRS MLA

Khammam: Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy along with MLC Tata Madhusudhan participated in CM KCR's birthday celebrations in Kusumanchi mandal headquarters on Friday. They participated in a cake cutting programme and distributed sweets at the venue of Rythuvedhika in the mandal headquarters.

Speaking at the meeting, the MLA and the MLC praised the services of KCR. They said the services of KCR who made Telangana a role model in the country are required at the national level to put the country on the fast-track of all-round development. Later, they distributed 94 tri-cycles to physically challenged people on the occasion.