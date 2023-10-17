KCR showers praises KTR, says he worked hard fo welfare of handloom weavers

Chief Minister KCR visited Siricilla on Tuesday and addressed a public blessing meeting. During his speech, he expressed his deep connection to the region Minister KCR visited Siricilla on Tuesday and addressed a public blessing meeting. During his speech, he expressed his deep connection to the region, stating that he has visited Sirisilla numerous times in his life and has many relatives residing there.

CM KCR acknowledged the unexpected development that has taken place in Siricilla, particularly highlighting the thriving Upper Manair even during the summer season. He expressed satisfaction in witnessing the progress of Upper Maneru.

The Chief Minister commended KTR, the MLA of Sirisilla, for his exceptional efforts in catering to the needs of handloom workers. He congratulated KTR for positively impacting the lives of handloom workers and emphasized the importance of shaping Siricilla to resemble Solapur, a city known for its textile industry.

CM KCR also addressed the issue of miscreants burning Batukamma sarees, stating that some individuals are playing politics with such actions. He assured the people that the government has been increasing support through initiatives like Kalyan Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, and Asara pensions.

Furthermore, CM KCR highlighted Telangana's significant contribution to rice production in the country, with the state ranking first in paddy cultivation. He mentioned that Telangana produces three crore tonnes of rice and announced the decision to provide.

In response to CM KCR's visit and speech, Minister KTR expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the unprecedented development witnessed in Siricilla. He mentioned the growth of Upper Manair even under challenging conditions and credited the government's efforts for the positive changes. Minister KTR emphasized Siricilla's status as the center of the district, boasting numerous educational and medical institutions.