KCR slams BJP, says will fight till last breath to save Telangana

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who inaugurated the integrated collectorate complex in Ranga Reddy district on Thursday has fired at BJP and the central government. He said that Telangana State will go backward if the people fall prey to the religious hatred and politics of the BJP. He alleged that the BJP is inciting hatred among people and trying to create violence in the state. The chief minister said that there is need to make Telangana a peaceful state and opined that he will fight till his last breath to save the state.



The chief minister slammed Narendra Modi and questioned what he has done in the last eight years except assisting the corporates. KCR said that development is taking place in Hyderabad in a peaceful environment and people should think about those who are resorting to religious politics. KCR also asked the people whether we need development or destruction.

Later, CM KCR congratulated everyone for constructing and starting a new integrated administration building for Ranga Reddy district. The Chief Minister recalled that false propaganda carried out by many people during the movement for Telangana and opined that the state has prospered in no time.

KCR said that wonderful farmer welfare schemes are being implemented in Telangana. He said that there are no Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes in any state. He said that the crop was purchased and the bills were deposited in the accounts of the farmers.