KCR speeding up BRS launch plans

Hyderabad: Speeding up of the process of getting recognition from the Election Commission of India for the proposed national party Bharat Rashtra Samithi, setting up an office in Delhi and working out strategies to reach out to the people in the Hindi belt using multi-media, including TV channels are said to be high on the agenda of the TRS party.

The TRS, which will be holding its general body meeting on October 5 at the TRS Bhavan here, is said to have listed out several issues to be discussed between 11 am when the meeting would begin and 1.19 pm when KCR would formally announce the name of the proposed national party.

It is learnt that the TRS leaders are in the process of identifying a centrally-located place for its Delhi office. Places around Connaught Place including the old Assocham office building are being examined, according to sources.

Speculations are rife that the pink party proposes to either launch two news channels one in Hindi and the other in English from Delhi or have some tie up with existing channels to highlight the welfare schemes like 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers and 'Dalit Bandhu' (Rs 10 lakh grant to every Dalit household to start any business or trade) being implemented in Telangana. It will also question the BJP as to why such measures are not being implemented in the country.

Sources said that the party wants to spread its wings to Karnataka, Andhra and Tamil Nadu in the south. As far as Andhra Pradesh is concerned, KCR, it is said, would target the TDP. He is in touch with some leaders from Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, and Kadapa where Koppula Velama community is a prominent community. Some of them had earlier worked with KCR when he was in TDP. Party insiders feel that the recent outbursts of TRS and YSRCP would not affect the relationship between the two parties as for both the parties, TDP is the target. Both want TDP-mukt AP.