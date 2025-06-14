  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

KCR taken to AIG Hospital for gastric problem

KCR taken to AIG Hospital for gastric problem
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao was taken to AIG Hospital on Friday after he faced gastric problem. The doctors said he was in a stable...

Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao was taken to AIG Hospital on Friday after he faced gastric problem. The doctors said he was in a stable condition.

According to reports, along with KCR, party MP J Santosh, Vemula Prashant Reddy and others visited the hospital in the afternoon on Friday. The doctors performed a few tests and asked KCR to visit the hospital again on Saturday.

KCR had recently appeared before the Kaleshwaram Commission. He had requested the Commission for a one-on-one inquiry because of being unwell. The BRS chief left to his farmhouse immediately after the inquiry.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick