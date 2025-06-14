Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
KCR taken to AIG Hospital for gastric problem
Highlights
Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao was taken to AIG Hospital on Friday after he faced gastric problem. The doctors said he was in a stable...
Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao was taken to AIG Hospital on Friday after he faced gastric problem. The doctors said he was in a stable condition.
According to reports, along with KCR, party MP J Santosh, Vemula Prashant Reddy and others visited the hospital in the afternoon on Friday. The doctors performed a few tests and asked KCR to visit the hospital again on Saturday.
KCR had recently appeared before the Kaleshwaram Commission. He had requested the Commission for a one-on-one inquiry because of being unwell. The BRS chief left to his farmhouse immediately after the inquiry.
Next Story