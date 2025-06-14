KCR taken to AIG Hospital for gastric problem

Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao was taken to AIG Hospital on Friday after he faced gastric problem. The doctors said he was in a stable condition.

According to reports, along with KCR, party MP J Santosh, Vemula Prashant Reddy and others visited the hospital in the afternoon on Friday. The doctors performed a few tests and asked KCR to visit the hospital again on Saturday.

KCR had recently appeared before the Kaleshwaram Commission. He had requested the Commission for a one-on-one inquiry because of being unwell. The BRS chief left to his farmhouse immediately after the inquiry.