KCR to attend TIMS Alwal Bhumi puja tomorrow

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will participate in the 'bhumi puja' of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) a super-speciality hospital at Alwal on April 26.

Rao said, in a bid to strengthen the public health system, the government decided to construct three new hospitals on the city outskirts soon. As part of the endeavour, he, along with Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and senior officials, visited the Alwal site on Sunday and inspected the arrangements.

During the visit, the minister interacted with local public representatives and enquired about the arrangements for bhumi puja. The TIMS Alwal super-specialty hospital, coming up at a cost of nearly Rs 900 crore, will be a boon for the urban poor in the region. The needy families in urban settlements of Malkajgiri, Medchal, Cantonment and Qutbullapur areas, usually visit local PHCs and CHCs that only have a capacity of 20-30 beds.

On many occasions, patients are referred to Gandhi Hospital for consultation with a super-specialist doctor and also to undergo high-end diagnostic tests. However, this will not be the case, once the 1,000-bedded TIMS Alwal comes-up," Malla Reddy said. Medchal-Malkajgiri district TRS president and MLC Shambipur Raju, local MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare SAM Rizvi and other senior Health officials were present.