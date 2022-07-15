KCR to hold TRS Parliamentary meeting on Saturday

Hyderabad: With Parliament sessions scheduled to begin from Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be chairing a TRS Parliamentary Party meeting on Saturday afternoon to discuss the strategies to be adopted by the party in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Chief Minister is expected to direct the TRS MPs to protest against the BJP-led Central government's undemocratic rule. The TRS MPs would also be directed to fight the Central government's discrimination towards Telangana and anti-people policies in all sectors.

The State Government has won laurels in the Agriculture, irrigation and allied sectors by taking up innovative and revolutionary action plans and this has led to the State emerging has a leading producer of paddy in the country. However, Central Government was not procuring the paddy produced in the State, besides subjecting the millers to lot of inconvenience. The Chief Minister is likely to guide the MPs to fight against the Central Government's anti-farmer policies in both the Houses.

Apart from Agriculture sector, the State has been leading in effective implementation of NREGS in the country. Yet, the Central Government with its dual standards was creating issues and hurdles and the MPs are expected to take up these issues.

Making good use of NREGS, the Telangana Government has been taking up several programmes in rural areas and this was appreciated by the Central Government, besides complimenting the social audit taken up by the State Government. In this regard, several awards were also presented to the State by the Central Government.

But the Central Government was now adopting a different approach and creating issues in implementation of NREGS in the State with vested interests.

Apart from other sectors, the Central Government's unilateral and illthought decisions, the nation's economy was getting adversely affected. The steady declining value of Indian rupee stands testimony to the fact.

The country's development index was also heading south. As citizens of India, it was responsibility of Telangana people to safe the nation's economy. Reflecting the people's concerns, the TRS MPs are expected to expose the Central Government's failures in addressing the declining value of Indian rupee.

Apart from financial sector, the Central Government's undemocratic rule was affecting the secular fabric of the country, besides ruining the federal spirit. The TRS MPs would raise the BJP's undemocratic rule in both the Houses.

The TRS MPs are likely to coordinate with their counterparts from other States in Exposing and fighting against the Central Government's discrimination towards progressive States. All these issues would be discussed at length by the Chief Minister during the Parliament party meeting, which would commence at 1 pm on Saturday.