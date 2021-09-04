KCR to meet Amit Shah, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today

New Delhi: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who extended his stay in New Delhi, is likely to meet Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday.

Sources said that KCR would appraise the Home Minister of the pending promises made under the AP Reorganisation Act – 2014 and exchange views on national politics and Covid crisis.

The CM is also likely to meet Shekhawat and discuss the objections of the State Government over the gazette notification on the jurisdiction of Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards. He is also likely to seek more funds for the ongoing projects.