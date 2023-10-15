KCR to release manifesto and handover B-Forms to BRS candidates

The BRS party, led by KCR, has intensified its campaign for the Telangana Assembly elections. With the election campaign now in full swing, the party is set to release its manifesto and hand over BForm to the candidates. This move signifies a shift in the political landscape of Telangana.

KCR will give directions to party leaders after releasing the manifesto at Telangana Bhavan in the morning. Previously, it was stated that the BRS manifesto would be announced on October 15. Additionally, KCR is preparing to start campaign with Husnabad public meeting. KTR has already hinted that the BRS manifesto will address the promises made by the Congress and BJP. The manifesto is expected to introduce new and interesting initiatives. However, according to information from BRS sources, it appears that existing schemes will be continued and expanded.



There is great anticipation surrounding KCR's manifesto, with everyone eagerly awaiting its release to compete with the Congress-BJP. In order to secure power for the third time in the state, there is hope that the announcement will include new schemes to enhance existing ones. It is said that there will be special schemes for farmers and women, with a focus on the agriculture sector and empowerment of women. Additionally, new initiatives are expected for lower and middle-class families, single women, BCs, minorities, youth, housewives, and single women.

