KCR treads cautiously

Hyderabad: As TRS MLAs' poaching case is pending in the Supreme Court and the High Court, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to move cautiously ensuring the sensational case does not dilute at any level during the probe due to legal tangles.

Soon after the two courts made some observations about the case on Friday, the CM took legal opinion from the legal experts. Top police officials also met KCR at Pragathi Bhavan and explained the steps to be taken against the three accused by presenting adequate evidences.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on petition filed by the accused on their arrest by the Telangana government to Monday. The Apex court observed that the Trail court has the right to sanction bail to the accused.

In the High Court, the state government filed a counter, but the judges have rejected the plea for the police custody of the accused. Hearing on the counter filed by the government will be taken up on Monday.

Sources said the legal experts had explained to the Chief Minister about the status of the cases in the two courts and the measures to be taken to proceed further in the investigation without any hurdle.

The possibility of the court's order to hand over the case to the Central investigating agencies like the CBI was also discussed. BJP senior leader Prem Chandra Reddy had already filed a petition before the High Court seeking an order for the CBI probe into the entire episode.

"State probing authorities prepared a detailed report on the entire episode of TRS MLAs' poaching with adequate evidences. The investigating authorities are analysing the audio and video footage to ascertain the role of the accused in the poaching case with full details," sources said, adding that it was not an easy case and the government will not give any scope to the rivals to escape from punishment. Top police officials told KCR about authorities' readiness to convince the courts and appeal for the launch of the investigation into the case in depth by taking the accused into their custody. Sources said that some crucial information will be submitted to the court with the permission of the judges during the next hearing.