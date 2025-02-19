Live
Just In
KCR Visits Passport Office for Renewal, Likely to Travel to US Soon
Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was spotted at the Regional Passport Office in Hyderabad today, reportedly for passport renewal. This has sparked speculation about a possible visit to the United States in the near future.
Though there has been no official confirmation from KCR or his party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), political circles are abuzz with discussions about his potential international travel. Some sources suggest that the former CM might be heading to the US for personal reasons, while others believe it could be related to political or health matters.
KCR has maintained a low profile since BRS lost power in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. However, his movements continue to attract public and media attention, given his enduring influence in state politics.