KCR will take oath as hattrick CM: KTR

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao said that after winning the next assembly elections, BRS will form the government for the third time and KCR will score a hat-trick as Chief Minister. Land classification documents were distributed to the beneficiaries in Hastinapuram, Hyderabad. Speaking on this occasion, KTR expressed confidence that KCR will take oath as hat-trick CM in South India after winning for the third time. He said that Hyderabad will be transformed into a cosmopolitan city under the leadership of KCR.

After coming to power, it is enough to do politics for the first six months, and for the remaining four and a half years, focus on what to do for the development and welfare of the people. He said there is no need to do politics 24 hours a day. People will not give up on a functioning government. He said that one lakh double bedroom houses are ready in Hyderabad. It has been announced that four thousand double bedroom houses will be distributed to the constituency from August 15 to October.

Under the Grilahakshmi scheme, financial assistance of Rs.3 lakh will be given to three thousand families in each constituency. The Minister denied the allegations made by the Congress in the matter of pucca houses. People are advised to be wise to the parties who speak like they have come without respecting KCR's age.

He said that in view of the need of the people of Hyderabad, 70 km metro rail line has already been completed and plans for 159 km metro around ORR have been drawn up at a low cost. After completion of land acquisition, 314 km metro line will be made available to people in four years. Hyderabad is being developed with a hundred years in mind.

He said that he did not believe whatever KCR said at first, but he is making everything possible. Many people did not believe that KCR would achieve Telangana on the day he left, he said that he made it possible. After the arrival of Telangana, the state was placed first in terms of per capita income. He said that if KCR said that he would build Kaleshwaram, the highest lift irrigation project in the world, no one would have believed him.

Usually four or five Chief Ministers change when any project is completed. But KCR completed Kaleswaram within five years. He said that they are solving each problem like house to house Nalla, Nalgonda fluoride problem, Palamuru migration.