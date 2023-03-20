KCR writes letter to party cadre, asks to strive for strengthening of BRS

While the Kalvakuntla Kavitha ED investigation is going on, BRS President and Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao issued a statement addressing the party ranks.

He said in the statement on Monday evening that the BJP has resorted to attacks. It is noteworthy that this statement came out at a time when there was excitement about the ED investigation.

He said no matter what Dharma will win over and said that Telangana community will not accept anyone except BRS. He said in his message that BRS will work with the people as the focal point.

He said inefficient parties are working hard and spreading evil propaganda and said that the progress of Telangana is being hindered at every step.