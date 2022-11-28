KCR's 'Abhivrudhi Yatra' harbinger of early polls?

Hyderabad: Will TRS go in for early polls? While the pink party and the government strongly denied any such move, political circles are agog with speculations that KCR would go in for polls six months ahead of the schedule along with Karnataka Assembly polls.

Substantiating their argument opposition parties say that KCR was in a hurry to inaugurate the new Secretariat building anytime after Sankranti and had directed the officials to streamline revenue collection to implement important welfare schemes like Dalit Bandhu and Rytu Bandhu and completion of two bedroom houses.

They also feel that the proposed 'Abhivrudhi Yatra,' (Development Tour) is another indication that KCR would go in for early polls. According to sources, KCR would be visiting at least three districts every month and review development works and take on-the-spot decisions so that all developmental works were completed ahead of polls. Though officials say that the yatra would be spread over one year, opposition feels that it would be completed much earlier.

During his district tours, the Chief Minister would be inaugurating government buildings, education institutions, and urban development projects. It may be mentioned here that KCR has been reviewing the status of the development programme in every district daily at Pragati Bhavan. He had asked the district collectors and ministers to present status reports of the ongoing works in each assembly constituency.

KCR is said to be keen to complete all important works like construction of new medical colleges, integrated district headquarters, irrigation schemes and urban development projects.

These tours will also help KCR not only in showcasing the development works taken up by the government in the last eight years but will also provide a platform to take on the BJP and Congress propaganda against the government. He would be mainly focussing on issues like the vindictive attitude of the Centre towards the state, the power reforms bill, how Modi government has been creating hurdles in development by not releasing funds and preventing the government from raising loans and the recent Poachgate issue.