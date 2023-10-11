KCR’s Husnabad rally to have one lakh people in attendance

Karimnagar:Husnabad is once again going to be a platform to launch the BRS election by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

In 2018, KCR started his election campaign from Husnabad constituency which he claimed as his lucky constituency by holding an election preparatory meeting. This time on October 15, Sunday at 3pm KCR will start the election campaign from Husnabad with a Praja Aashirwada Sabha to be organised by one lakh people in attendance .

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Vice Chairman of Planning Commission B Vinod Kumar and Husnabad MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar inspected the public meeting ground on Tuesday. Later he held a meeting with the party workers and asked all BRS workers to work like soldiers and make the Praja Ashirwada Sabha a success.

Minister Harish Rao said that the leadership of CM KCR, Telangana has a stable government, implementing many welfare schemes unlike any other State in the country and working for the upliftment of all sections of the people.

He said that Telangana has become fertile with the water of Kaleshwaram and with this same spirit, the blessings of all the people are on CM KCR and the BRS government. All the people should note that the opposition parties have done nothing to the people except making false promises; he said that the Congress is a party of false words and gangs.

Harish Rao said MLA Sathish Kumar has developed Husnabad constituency with thousands of crores in all sectors and has completed the long-desired Gauravelli project in the constituency. He urged people elect Sathish Kumar with a huge majority.

Harish Rao said that on October 15, CM KCR will give B forms to the MLA candidates, release the BRS election manifesto and participate in the first election meeting Husnabad Praja Ashirwada Sabha.

Husnabad MLA Satish Kumar said that he is happy to start the election campaign of CM KCR once again from Husnabad Constituency and he is organising a public will be attended by one lakh people and asked every BRS leaders and workers to make the meeting successful.