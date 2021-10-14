KCR's idea of buying votes will not work: Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: A strong feeling of 'Our vote for our man' has been appearing among the people of Huzurabad Assembly segment, noted BJP candidate for Huzurabad by-election, Eatala Rajender.

Along with former MP Vivek Venkata Swamy, party leaders Surender Raju, Seelam Srinu and Mallesam, Eatala campaigned in Ramannapally and Kothapally villages in Jammikunta mandal on Wednesday.

Addressing election meetings, Rajender said people were now seeing a vile culture of purchasing politicians at a rate and welcoming them into the TRS. Though the leaders deserted him, he had public support and they are ready to avenge the betrayal committed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he criticised.

CM KCR, who failed to give jobs to educated youth, should have been given unemployment allowance as he promised in 2018 elections to get their votes. If the promise was fulfilled, around Rs 80, 000 to Rs 90, 000 would have been credited in their accounts, he noted.

"Now KCR has the idea of buying votes with money. The TRS might have won in Kodangal, Narayankhed, Huzur Nagar and Nagarjuna Sagar by-polls with that tactic, but that is not possible in Huzurabad," Rajender said.

The former Minister said KCR could not digest Jeevan Reddy and other Opposition leaders praising his efforts in containing Covid, hence threw him out of the party. Why people elected as MLA for six times, if I didn't do even a single work, he questioned.

'The TRS leaders were liars, they have no justice, no honesty. Their words would not show any impact on Huzurabad election. No matter how many pamphlets, posters or lectures they give at press conferences, people would not believe them,' Rajender stated.