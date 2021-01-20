KCR's KLIS visit only to mislead people: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for trying to mislead people once again in the name of his visit to the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

In a statement on Tuesday, he said that not a single acre is given water under the KLIS for the last two years. But, lies are spread as if the KLIS has been completed and water is provided to the farmers.He claimed that the ayacut under SRSP has come due to the inflows on account of rains. He pointed out that a drama was enacted last year in the name of the lifting of water. "Attempts were made to repeat the same this year too. However, the same was not attempted to as the lifted water will have to be released downstream during the rainy season. And, KCR might end up losing his face." Sanjay added.

The BJP leader said that KLISE would become a visiting spot for people, and it will not be of any use for the people. The State government had mentioned only 17.50 lakh acres ayacut in the DPRs of the KLIS submitted to the Centre.

It is misleading people by spreading lies that water would be provided to one crore acres of lands under the KLISE.As if it not enough, the State government has come up with another story of 3 TMCs of water. But, till date, it has not submitted the DPRs to the Centre," he added saying chief minister is scared of submitting the DPRs to the Centre as it would expose his wrongdoings.Daring the TRS chief, the BJP MP said that his party is ready for a debate on the issue.