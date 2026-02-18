KCR’s legacy cannot be erased: KTR

Finding fault with those talking about erasing the traces of K. Chandrashekar Rao, BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the Telangana state itself stands as KCR’s legacy.

BRS leaders and cadre on Tuesday celebrated KCR’s birthday in a grand manner at Telangana Bhavan. Party leaders cut a 72-kg cake to mark his 72nd birthday and released a documentary titled ‘Telangana Udyama Prasthanam, Padella Palana’, brought out by MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Rama Rao strongly criticised statements about erasing the traces of KCR. “How will you erase that? No matter how much you curse us or talk nonsense, one thing is true — he is a ‘Shikharam’ and you are a ‘Shunakam’,” Rama Rao said.

The BRS leader said, “If one recalls the circumstances under which KCR raised the flag for Telangana, one can understand his courage and history. When the Telangana movement began, it took immense courage to take on three powerful political forces — the TDP in the state, the Congress with its hundred-year history, and the national party BJP. In a way, it was not merely courage but a daring resolve.

There was no media power, no money power, no muscle power, no caste backing, and no wealth. All he had was one thing: the determination to secure justice for Telangana. It was the righteousness of that Telangana slogan that drove KCR forward with unwavering courage and an iron will.” KTR further said that some people were questioning which race KCR belonged to in order to call him the “father of the nation.” “What race are you talking about?” he asked. “Ours is the lineage of Queen Rudramadevi, who ruled the kingdom. Ours is the lineage of Komaram Bheem, who fought for ‘Jal, Jangal, Zameen.’ Ours is the lineage of Sammakka and Saralamma, who sacrificed their lives for their existence. Ours is the lineage of Turrebaz Khan, who led the Sepoy revolt.

Srinivas Yadav said that KCR would go down in history as a great leader who was ready to sacrifice his life for the formation of Telangana state. He said the credit for implementing several schemes during his 10-year rule, which drew national attention, goes to KCR.

He warned that power is not permanent for anyone and that those who commit excesses while in power would eventually face public accountability.