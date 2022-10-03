KCR’s wife & daughter offer prayers at Balkampet Renuka Yellamma temple

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's wife Shobha and daughter Kavitha visited Balkampeta Renuka Yellamma temple on Sunday and offered special prayers to the presiding deity.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and temple authorities welcomed CM KCR's wife and daughter as per the rituals. CM's wife offered special poojas to Goddess Renuka Yellamma during Navratri celebrations.

Devotees showed eagerness to wish Kavitha and interacted with her. She greeted everyone and wished the festival wishes to them.

Telangana is going to celebrate Bathukamma festival today on a grand note and women devotees are making a beeline to the temples to offer prayers.