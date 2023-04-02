Karimnagar: Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee Anand honoured

Literary writers are powerful people who can influence the society immensely, said BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalkar. The Minister attended the felicitation programme organised by the district administration to the eminent poet, writer and analyst of Karimnagar district, Varala Anand, who received the Kendra Sahitya Akademi translation award at the Collectorate Auditorium on Saturday.





Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that it was a matter of pride for the district to receive the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Translation Award and congratulated Anand on behalf of the government. Anand is a great writer and translator who conveyed the poetic spirit and feelings of the original author to touch the minds of the readers. Reading and studying the poetry of Anand was an integral part of his life, Kamalakar said and lauded Anand for upholding the reputation of Karimnagar district at the national level by getting the Central Sahitya Akademi award.





Economist PV Narasimha Rao, who worked as the country's prime minister and turned the economic roots of the country, was born on the soil of Karimnagar. PV Narasimha Rao also received the Kendra Sahitya Akademi translation award and praised Anand for continuing that legacy. The Minister informed that it is being planned to set up a platform for literature in Karimnagar and Bhoomi Puja will be done for building a Sahitya Mandir to honor the poets. On this occasion, the Minister presented a memento of appreciation to Anand.